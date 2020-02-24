Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.94 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.86.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE SAIL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.70 and a beta of 2.07. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.