salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives Top Pick Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a top pick rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.20.

NYSE CRM opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $99,454.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,201 shares of company stock worth $83,710,127. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

