Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.34

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.34 and traded as high as $44.46. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 3,131 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.