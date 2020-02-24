Sandfire Resources NL Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:SFR)

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

ASX:SFR opened at A$4.78 ($3.39) on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 1-year low of A$5.04 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of A$8.24 ($5.84). The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.33.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.