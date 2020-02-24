Sandfire Resources NL Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:SFR)

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
ASX:SFR opened at A$4.78 ($3.39) on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 1-year low of A$5.04 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of A$8.24 ($5.84). The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.33.
About Sandfire Resources
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.