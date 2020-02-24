Santos Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:STO)

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Santos stock opened at A$7.66 ($5.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65. Santos has a one year low of A$6.48 ($4.59) and a one year high of A$9.07 ($6.43).

In related news, insider Kevin Gallagher 93,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

