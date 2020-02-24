Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.