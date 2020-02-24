Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.70

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.70 and traded as high as $39.25. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 20,385 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $362.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

