Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading Down 5%

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) was down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.78, approximately 1,213,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,522,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.
In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 10,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,442.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Strs Ohio raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 109.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)
The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.
