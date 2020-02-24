Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading Down 5%

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) was down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.78, approximately 1,213,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,522,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 10,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,442.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Strs Ohio raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 109.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.