SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.61

SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 1779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

SINO LD LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings.

