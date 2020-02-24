Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.54.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $721,105.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,475.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $112,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,202 shares of company stock worth $14,803,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

