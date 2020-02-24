Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Up 5.9%

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.77, approximately 560,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 351,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,727,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 58.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.