SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $71.30, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

