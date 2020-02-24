Sphere (SPHR) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market cap of $1.16 million and $1,835.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045376 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00066574 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000967 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,617.94 or 1.00094511 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000857 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000470 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

