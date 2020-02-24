StableUSD 24-Hour Volume Hits $364,601.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 5% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $364,601.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00009885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,670,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,403 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.