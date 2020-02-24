Storeum Price Reaches $0.0503 on Exchanges (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded up 247.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Storeum token can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $2,420.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storeum has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011403 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000581 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum (CRYPTO:STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

