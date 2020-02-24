Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Shares Up 2.4%

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.50 and last traded at $194.50, 52 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

About Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit