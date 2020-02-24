Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.24). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SBBP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,850. The firm has a market cap of $176.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

