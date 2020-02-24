Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.33, 1,810,468 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,477,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at about $870,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 70.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,872 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.