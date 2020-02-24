Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.33, 1,810,468 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,477,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.
