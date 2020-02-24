Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.88

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 77195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

