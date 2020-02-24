The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,042,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

