TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.04

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 128686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

