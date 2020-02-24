TransferCoin (TX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $256.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 34% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $51,620.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,280,672 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

