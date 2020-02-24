United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.98 and last traded at $115.35, approximately 1,038,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 462,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Bank of America started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16, a P/E/G ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

