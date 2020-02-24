Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:SUBD) Trading 0% Higher

Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:SUBD) shares traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$25.21 ($17.88) and last traded at A$25.21 ($17.88), 31,361 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$25.21 ($17.88).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$25.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

