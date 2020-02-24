VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.20, approximately 689,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 276,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

