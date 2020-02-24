VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) Stock Price Down 5.1%

VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.29 and last traded at $70.21, 55,161 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 27,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.98.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter.

