VeriCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $12,651.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Bittrex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00066315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000972 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,651.45 or 1.00435903 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00071351 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000857 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000445 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,562,263 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

