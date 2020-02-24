Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.42

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $7.43. Visterra shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 40,774 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Get Visterra alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Boston Partners bought a new position in Visterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,067,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Visterra by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,528,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 648,000 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Visterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visterra during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Visterra by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter.

About Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Visterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.