VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Down 5.1%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $149.32 and last traded at $151.69, 1,456,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,071,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.87.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 29.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (NYSE:VMW)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
