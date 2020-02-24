VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Down 5.1%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $149.32 and last traded at $151.69, 1,456,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,071,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Get VMware alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 29.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.