Webcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,703.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Webcoin has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $18.94 and $20.33. Webcoin has a total market cap of $72,652.00 and $5,703.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00492981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.51 or 0.06611648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00063204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,153,049 coins. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15, $13.77, $7.50, $51.55, $20.33, $33.94, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.