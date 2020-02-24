Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.67, 3,200,825 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,767,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.622 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

