WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:DHDG) Trading Down 3.6%

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:DHDG) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.67, 1,641 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

