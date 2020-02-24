WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) Trading Down 3.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.33, 18,205 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 200% from the average session volume of 6,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund accounts for about 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned about 25.03% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

