WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund (BATS:DVEM) Trading Down 3.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund (BATS:DVEM)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.96, 21,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVEM. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period.

