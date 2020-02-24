WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 3.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.64, approximately 343,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 326,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,759,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 449,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter worth $10,259,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

