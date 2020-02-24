WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Down 4.1%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.03 and last traded at $63.61, 18,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 32,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

