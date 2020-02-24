WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Stock Price Down 2.4%

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.77, 9,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 15,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund during the third quarter worth $55,000. Stratford Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund during the third quarter worth $282,000.

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

