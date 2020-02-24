WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $49.95, 40,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 41,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

