WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Shares Down 4%

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM)’s share price traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.99 and last traded at $61.00, 31,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 18,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 232,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

