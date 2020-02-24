WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Down 3.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $34.99, approximately 95,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 97,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EES. FMR LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 427.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.