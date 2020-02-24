WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.95 and last traded at $36.17, 8,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 13,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

