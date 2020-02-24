Zacks: Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report sales of $18.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $125.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $36.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $72.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.51 million, with estimates ranging from $16.61 million to $175.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,085. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.04. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $388,353.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,798 shares of company stock valued at $645,938. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,590,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,602,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

