Zacks: Analysts Expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $726.66 Million

Brokerages expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce $726.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.10 million and the highest is $735.90 million. Endo International reported sales of $786.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endo International.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

ENDP traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,944,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,175. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.47. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Endo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Endo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,282 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

