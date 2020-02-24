Zacks: Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980,000.00

Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post sales of $980,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $148.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $150.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $175.51 million, with estimates ranging from $115.34 million to $207.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Northland Securities downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 352,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

