Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report $53.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.67 million and the lowest is $51.86 million. Radius Health reported sales of $34.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $171.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.51 million to $172.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $255.27 million, with estimates ranging from $232.74 million to $298.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDUS. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Radius Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Radius Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Radius Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Radius Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Radius Health by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

