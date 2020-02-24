Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post $622.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $628.70 million and the lowest is $618.20 million. Align Technology reported sales of $548.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $20.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.11. 1,367,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,682. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,941 shares of company stock worth $1,353,885. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Align Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 112,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

