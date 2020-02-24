Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce sales of $35.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.87 billion and the highest is $36.13 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $139.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.29 billion to $144.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.96 billion to $153.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

WBA traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $49.03. 8,046,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $11,864,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

