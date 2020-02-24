Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce sales of $307.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.63 million to $310.10 million. Roku reported sales of $206.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $2,981,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,422.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,306 shares of company stock worth $28,972,470. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,398,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54. Roku has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -224.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

