Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Sell

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Get FedNat alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

FNHC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. 51,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,522. FedNat has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 7.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.