ZelCash (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005373 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

